Prince Andrew to hit accuser Virginia Giuffre with damning $100 million lawsuit

file footage

Prince Andrew is looking to hit his accuser Virginia Giuffre with a whopping $100 million lawsuit if she repeats her allegations against him in her upcoming memoir.

According to The Sun, the disgraced Duke of York is ‘ready to go on the attack’ if Virginia, who accused him of sexual abuse, repeats her allegations in her upcoming rumoured book.

A source revealed: “The minute she writes anything that repeats the original claims against him she will be hit with a $100million (£81million) defamation lawsuit.”

“Andrew is ready to go on the attack. Then her claims will be put under scrutiny in a court of law,” the insider also stated.

This comes after it was reported that Prince Andrew is looking to overturn his rumoured $12million settlement with Virginia after her case against a US lawyer failed.

The Sun reported earlier that Prince Andrew was in contact with US lawyers Andrey Brettley and Blair Berk for legal aid in the rumoured proceedings.