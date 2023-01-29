Siddharth Malhotra to make an exciting announcement tomorrow, fans are curious

Siddharth Malhotra is all set to star in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut project 'Indian Police Force'

Siddharth Malhotra all set to make an exciting announcement tomorrow, teases fans with a photo.

Taking it to his Instagram he shared a picture that had written on it ‘I have a bold announcement to make’.

After watching this post, fans wonder if it would be a wedding announcement. If it’s not that, then they wish that it is his marriage date announcement with Kiara Advani.



One of the fans wrote: “Marriage with Kiara plzz” while another wrote: “Better it be your shadi and not any promotion.”

Another social media user wrote: “Don’t announce about your ads. Kiara also said like this and she announced about one beauty ad. We all are waiting for your marriage with Ki.. so plz announce about it plzz.”

Everybody is eager and curious to know what Sid has in store to announce for the fans.

On the work front, Siddharth Malhotra’s film Mission Majnu just released on Netflix starring Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady in the film. He will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut series Indian Police Force alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.