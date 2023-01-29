Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes bags 'win-win' deal from ABC?

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes apparently celebrated their ABC departure after finalizing the deal with the studio's executives.

According to Daily Mail, the former GMA3 hosts were seen embracing each other excitedly hours after signing departure agreements with the studio.



The 49-year-old hugged Holmes with her legs wrapped around him while the 45-year-old scooped her up.

Per Page Six, the anchors-turned-lovers' recent outing at an L.A. restaurant was after the ex-co-hosts and ABC finalized their deals “signed, executed and done.”

ABC spokesman confirmed the news, “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News.

We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Moreover, ABC News President Kim Godwin called the GMA3 host romance a “distraction” in a mail to network staffers.

“I want to share with you that we’ve reached a decision about T.J. and Amy,” Godwin wrote in the memo.

“I know that this has been a distraction for so many of us, but let’s not forget all the great work that continues to make ABC News the #1 news network in America, and that’s because of you.”

“I want to thank you again for your patience and professionalism during this time,” she concluded.

The duo's relationship came to light in Nov 2022 after cozy photos of the two holding hands surfaced.