Meghan Markle ‘hounded out’ of Royal Family, claims Mandela’s granddaughter

file footage

Meghan Markle was allegedly ‘hounded out’ of the British royal family, Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter Ndileka Mandela has said.

Writing for The Independent, Ndileka cleared the air over her earlier comments on Meghan and Prince Harry’s use of her grandfather’s name in their Live to Lead documentary, saying that she wasn’t ‘critical’ of them as reported earlier.

Slamming reports that she thought Harry and Meghan were ‘profiteering’ off Nelson Mandela’s name, Ndileka said: “For decades, people have sold flyers and T-shirts of my grandfather for profits which do not support the causes and values he fought so hard for.”

“But it pales in comparison to how my grandfather’s name was misused to attack a woman of colour who was, effectively, hounded out of the British royal family,” she added.

Ndileka further wrote: “In reality, I greatly admire Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their courageous commitment to defending those less privileged than them – vulnerable people, women, and people of colour.”

In her lengthy piece, Ndileka also said that while she does ‘feel terribly disappointed whenever the Mandela name or face is used for commercial purposes’, but ‘this was not carried out by Harry and Meghan at all’, as reported earlier by Geo News.