Kate Middleton’s ‘sweet revenge comes at a devastating price’ for Meghan Markle

File Footage

Royal experts believe Kate Middleton has ‘finally gotten her revenge against Meghan Markle and it has come at a ‘devastating price’.



This revelation has been brought to light by royal author Amanda Platell, in her piece for the Daily Mail.

The piece reads, “But sweet revenge comes at a devastating price. For the same poll shows that Harry’s popularity has also fallen — along with that of Meghan — and that both of them are now viewed negatively by more than half of the country.”

“Pampered as they are in the California sunshine, perhaps they don’t care if we Brits abhor the way he has treated his own family and trashed the Crown for financial gain.”

Before concluding, Ms Platell also added, "What a bitter pill it must be for Harry to swallow that Kate is now the most popular royal in America. And William is still the most popular in Britain."