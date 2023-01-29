‘King Charles clearly loves Prince Harry’

Royal fans have reacted to the reports that King Charles wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend his coronation in May, saying “The King clearly loves his son”.



According to a report by New York Post, King Charles has asked the Archbishop of Canterbury to broker a deal between his two warring sons Prince William and Prince Harry, so the Duke of Sussex can attend his Coronation.

Reacting to it, one fan commented, “The King clearly loves his son. Sadly, the son seems determined to turn that love into hate.”

Another said, “At the end of the day King Charles is just a dad. And as a father nothing means anything - not the jewels, the titles, the money, the castles, nothing - if the family is not right.”

“At the end of the day Harry is still the son of the sitting Monarch and should be treated as such!,” said another fan.

One more commented, “Yes, Harry is rotten but he is still King Charles son. He loves him and wants to maintain a relationship with him and his grandkids.”



