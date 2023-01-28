Piers Morgan hits out at Alan Cumming for returning OBE Award

Piers Morgan has recently called out Alan Cumming after the actor handed back the OBE Award.
Taking to Twitter on Friday, Morgan retweeted a news from ITV News account, that read, “So I returned my award, explained my reasons and reiterated my great gratitude for being given it in the first place. I’m now back to being plain old Alan Cumming again.”
To this, Morgan responded, “What a pathetic, disingenuous, disloyal, attention-seeking little twerp.”
Earlier, Cumming, who was handed the title as part of the Queen’s birthday honours in 2009, announced that he had returned the OBE award.
On his Instagram post, the actor wrote, “The Queen’s death and the ensuing conversations about the role of monarchy and especially the way the British empire profited at the expense (and death) of indigenous peoples across the world really opened my eyes.”
He added, “Also, thankfully, times and laws in the US have changed, and the great good the award brought to the LGBTQ+ cause back in 2009 is now less potent than the misgivings I have being associated with the toxicity of empire (OBE stands for Officer of the British Empire).”
