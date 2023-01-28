Jennifer Lopez celebrates ‘Jenuary’ with Jennifer Coolidge for ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Jennifer Lopez and her co-star Jennifer Coolidge have taken ‘Jenuary’ to a whole different level during promotions for Shotgun Wedding.

The video in question has been shared to JLo’s Instagram account and features Coolidge rummaging around her hotel room looking for 2-inch-long eyelashes that can’t quite be proved ‘fake’.

The video also features a second segment where both are sitting together behind a green screen and announcing the release date for their project Shotgun Wedding.

Check it out Below:

For those unversed, the movie details the story of a bride and groom away on a destination wedding.

However, before they are able to tie the knot, a gunman takes their entire wedding party hostage, and they must do everything in their power to save their loved ones.

Fans can stream the movie starting January 27th, 2023, on Prime Video.