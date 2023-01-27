Najam Sethi among others attend Shan Masood's valima

Shan Masood (centre) sits on the stage along with his wife Nische Khan (centre right) during his valima ceremony in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistani star cricketer Shan Masood hosted his valima on Friday after tying the knot this month with his fiancé Nische Khan.



The cricketer was married on January 21 in Peshawar but he hosted his valima reception in Karachi. The batter arrived at the event with his wife, who belongs to Peshawar.

The event was attended by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Fawad Alam, among other cricketers and notable personalities.



Before the event, a photo shoot of the newly married couple was held at a villa.

Earlier, the video from the Nikah ceremony also went viral on social media, where the bride and groom were seen exchanging rings.



Apart from Shan, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is also set to get married in February to Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha Afridi. Last month, fast bowler Haris Rauf tied the knot with Muzna Masood Malik.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Shadab Khan also got married to the national team's head coach Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter.

Masood was born on October 14, 1989, in Kuwait. He has played 27 Test matches, five ODIs, and 19 T20Is. He was also a part of the Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup 2022.



Moreover, Shan recently signed a two-year contract with The Yorkshire County Cricket Club, which he will lead in 2023.

The left-hander is the son of famous banker Mansoor Masood Khan, meanwhile, his uncle Waqar Masood Khan served as an adviser to former prime minister Imran Khan on revenue and finance in the capacity of a Minister of State in Cabinet.



He made his Test debut against South Africa in 2013, whereas he was handed the international cap in ODIs and T20Is in 2019 and 2022 respectively.

Masood also has vast experience in first-class cricket with over 9,000 runs in 144 matches.



Masood's elder sister passed away last year. She had a rare chromosome disorder that seriously affected her development. Shan's younger brother is a barrister.