Sharon Stone reveals facing misogyny from ‘big male stars’ in Hollywood

Sharon Stone has recently broken her silence on facing misogyny from “big male stars” in Hollywood.



In a new interview with Variety, Stone said, “I’ve worked with some of the biggest stars in the business, who will literally talk through my close-up, telling me what they think I should do.”

“They’re so misogynistic,” she remarked, adding, “that is not Robert De Niro. that is not Joe Pesci, that is not those guys”.

Stone explained how other “big actors” would “not listen to” her and even not “allow” her to influence their acting with “my performance”.

“That’s not great acting. I mean, I get that you’re great and everybody thinks you’re wonderful. But listening, being present for those fractured moments, is really the human experience,” noted the actress.

Stone pointed out that she’s “not the most popular actress in town”, as people don’t want “hear” her “opinions”.

“Maybe because of my devotion, maybe because I’m just kind of a weirdo. But I’m just in it to be present,” she added.