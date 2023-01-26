Piers Morgan in bid to have showdown with 'manipulated' Prince Harry

Piers Morgan is in bid to have a face-to-face showdown with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The renowned broadcaster often calls out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for “trashing” the royal family.
During his recent appearance on Spencer Matthews’ Big Fish podcast, Piers said that he believes it’s time for the trio to have a showdown.
He said: "I do think the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be great for them and for me. I think that would be one of those meetings of minds where we could get it off our chest and move on."
Piers called Prince Harry ‘deluded’ for casing ‘damage’ to his family in his book Spare. “No. I think he's completely deluded, completely deluded, very manipulated,” he said.
"I mean, they’re as bad as each other, to be honest with you. I think that he genuinely believes he can do all this,” Piers added.
