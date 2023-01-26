Scott Disick subtly slams ex Kourtney Kardashian's family with social media post

Scott Disick appears to have criticised family of his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian with a cryptic social media post about “fake people.”

Taking to Instagram stories, the Flip It Like Disick alum dropped a picture of Shia LaBeouf with the words, "Shia LaBeouf once said: Sometimes those who don't socialize much aren't actually anti-social.”

"They just have no tolerance for drama, stupidity, and fake people,” the quote added.

Scott captioned the post, "Ain't that the truth."

The reality star and the Poosh founder parted ways in 2015 after decade-long romance but Scott remained a part of the of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

However, several fans have pointed out that ever since Kourtney married Travis Barker, Scott has distanced himself from the family.

A pal of him even told Page Six that Scott was "kind of excommunicated" from the family – a statement later refuted by Kourtney’s mom Kris Jenner.

"Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family," she insisted. "He’s the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family. We love him and that is not true!"