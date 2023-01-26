Harry and Meghan can be on the outs for decades says author

Royal author Christopher Andersen has said the Royal Family may "close ranks" against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Speaking to Us Weekly's Royally Us, he said: "The Royal Family are perfectly capable as we know from the story of Wallis Simpson, when the Royal Family close ranks you can be on the outs for decades."

The expert said, "It's not as if Meghan and Harry don't have a life of their own now."Unlike the Duke and Duchess of Windsor who were king of exiled and lived this bizarre social life in Paris.

"Harry and Meghan do have an important existence. They have philanthropies, causes and big public platforms.

Christopher Andersen was commenting on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's allegations against the royal family.

The couple first appeared in a Netflix documentary to share their story with the world. A few days later, Prince Harry released his explosive book titled "Spare".