Princess Charlotte could only become 'Princess Royal' under this condition

Princess Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, has to wait years before she could get her title.

The second child of the Waleses is destined to be Princess Royal and will have to wait until Queen Elizabeth II's daughter, Princess Anne gives it up.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe says: “The title of Princess Royal is traditionally bestowed on the eldest daughter of the monarch.

"It is a title that remains for life, so Princess Charlotte will have to wait at least until the death of the current Princess Royal," he notes.