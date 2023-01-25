Meghan Markle 'dodges limelight' after 'Spare' release?

Meghan Markle has been under the radar ever since her husband Prince Harry released his tell-all memoir Spare – the act of the Duchess which raised commentator’s concerns.
Writing for Mail on Sunday, expert Sarah Vine described the Duchess of Sussex’s absence as “uncharacteristic” before asking “Where was Meghan?”
Sarah expressed in her column: “I don’t mean in terms of the book–after all, her fingerprints are all over that. I mean physically, where is she? We haven’t seen hide nor hair of her for days. Which, really, is most uncharacteristic.”
The expert further noted that Meghan’s absence is eyebrow raising because she was expected to come out in the Duke of Sussex’s support after he released his memoir however she didn’t.
Sarah commented that it’s “not like her to dodge the limelight.”
Song 'Sab Farzi' is composed by Sachin-Jigar
Royal fans could be reminded of the then-Prince Charles’ notorious history with Spice Girls’ Geri Halliwell
Adult Swim cut ties with 'Rick and Morty' creator and voice artist Justin Roiland after his arrest over domestic...
Neil Patrick Harris played Barney Stinson during all nine seasons of the original series, ‘How I Met Your Mother’
'The Last of Us' star Bella Ramsey performance received critical acclaim
Tom Brady got divorced from Gisele Bündchen, his wife of 13 years, in the midst of his 23rd NFL season