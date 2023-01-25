Prince Harry ‘violating cardinal rule’ with hypocritical battle

File Footage

Prince Harry is being hounded for having broken “every cardinal rule of management imaginable.”



PR, reputation and crisis management expert, Edward Coram-James made this admission.

His admissions have been made to Express UK, and are another scathing attack against the royal.

Mr James started it all off by questioning, “How has the story been presented? Poorly. It has broken some of the cardinal rules of reputation management.”

“Half of the battle with reputation management is to make sure that your actions meet your words. This is all about perception.”

“Ultimately Harry may well be being sincere when he says that he wishes for reconciliation with his family. But, by saying this while continuing to throw punches against them, he risks appearing insincere.”

“And, if you appear insincere on one major thing, you often reduce your credibility in all things that you say.”