Oscar 2023: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ and ‘Elvis’ lead with most nominations

The biggest award season, Oscars, are right around the corner and the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards have been announced.
Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams revealed the nominations list in live presentation, on Tuesday.
Here’s the complete list of Oscar nominations:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Austin Butler
Colin Farrell
Brendan Fraser
Paul Mescal
Bill Nye
Cate Blanchett
Ana de Armas
Andrea Riseborough
Michelle Williams
Michelle Yeoh
Martin McDonagh
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Steven Spielberg
Todd Field
Ruben Ostlund
Brendan Gleeson
Brian Tyree Henry
Judd Hirsch
Barry Keoghan
Ke Huy Quan
Angela Bassett
Hong Chau
Kerry Condon
Jamie Lee Curtis
Stephanie Hsu
Pinocchio
Marcel
Puss In Boots
All That Breathes
All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
All Quiet
Argentina
Close
EO
The Quiet One
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Triangle of Sadness
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tar
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
All Quiet
The Batman
Black Panther
Elvis
The Whale
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year
Stranger at the Gate
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther
Top Gun: Maverick
