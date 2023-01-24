Alia Bhatt, Kareena, Anushka Sharma and others send wishes to the newly-weds Athiya and KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul also make their first media appearance as husband and wife after tying the knot

Many Bollywood celebrities' penned congratulatory messages for the newly married B-town couple; Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul.

Actors Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Pandey and other sent love and best wishes to the new couple.

Taking it to her Instagram story, Kareena added the photo of the two lovebirds from their marriage ceremony and wrote: “Many congratulations to the beautiful couple. A lifetime of laughter and love…”

Alia wrote: “Congratulations you two” followed by some heart emoticons. Meanwhile, Anushka wrote: “Congratulations @athiyashetty and @klrahul. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness, immense love and light.”





On the other hand, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Preity Zinta, Kartik Aaryan, Parineeti Chopra, Kiara Advani, Kajol and Guru Randhawa also congratulated the lovely couple on their new journey of togetherness.

Ananya also shared the couple’s wedding picture on social media and wrote: "My favourite sunshine girl!!! Heart is so full @athiyashetty wish you and @klrahul so much love, happiness, laughter, friendship and togetherness forever and ever."

The duo got married yesterday in the presence of their close family and friends at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul also made their first public appearance as a married couple hand in hand, reports HindustanTimes.