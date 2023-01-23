Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul married now, confirms Suniel Shetty

Actor Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty is married to cricketer KL Rahul. The marriage was an intimate event in Khandala on Monday. After the ceremony, Ahan Shetty distributed sweets to media people in the evening.
Suniel was thrilled to become a father-in-law officially now. He called wedding a ‘very beautiful, small, very close family event.’ He said, “Wedding was very good, pheras are done now, so the wedding is officially done and I am officially a father-in-law.”
Multiple guests were snapped arriving at the ceremony. Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff and Anshula Kapoor were seen in white outfits. Videos and photos have not been shared by the family yet, however they are all over the internet through paparazzi accounts.
