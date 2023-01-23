King Charles coronation: royal fans share sincere feelings for Prince William, Kate Middleton

Royal fans have expressed their wish to see Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton as the King and Queen respectively instead of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.
As the palace announced the plans of King Charles coronation in May, fans turned to social media to express their true feelings.
One fan commented, “I’d like to see William and Kate as king and queen.”
Another said, “Sorry, won’t be watching any coronations until William and Kate are crowned.”
Commenting on it, one said, “You can wait 20 years, William will have his turn.”
“Can we just skip to William and Kate?,” said another royal fan.
“I had a dream that William becomes king,” said one more fan.
Kylie Jenner stuns in tulle gown as she arrived to the Maison Margiela show at Paris Fashion Week after posting son's...
Anurag Kashyap talks about how he bonded with leads stars of his film
Lisa Marie Presley was left devastated following the death by suicide of her son Benjamin less than three years ago
Sandra Bullock, 57, revealed that her daughter Laila, 10, and Channing Tatum's daughter Everly, 9, used to bicker when...
The first part of Netflix's 'You' premieres on February 9, 2023, and the second on March 9, 2023.
Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, aka Fergie, paid tribute to her longtime friend Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday