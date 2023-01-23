Ajay Devgn showers blessings on Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul ahead of their wedding

Ajay Devgn last featured in 'Drishyam 2'

Ajay Devgn writes a blissful note for the new B-town couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul.

Not only Ajay congratulated the duo, but he also gave a special mention to Suniel Shetty aka Anna in the message.

He wrote on his twitter: "Congratulations to my dear friends @SunielVShetty & #ManaShetty for their daughter @theathiyashetty’s marriage to @klrahul. Here’s wishing the young couple a blissful married life. And, Anna, here’s a special shout-out to you on this auspicious occasion - Ajay"

Athiya and Rahul's wedding is going to be a traditional South Indian wedding. The guests at the ceremony will be served with food on banana leaves.

Their wedding functions are being held secretly. But the sources exclusively learnt that their pre-wedding festivities began from January 21 with a cocktail party.

On January 22, the couple hosted a mehendi and haldi ceremony.

Finally, the couple will be exchanging vows on January 23 at Suniel Khandala farmhouse.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will be hosting a grand reception in Mumbai, reports IndiaToday.