Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leave King Charles and William 'extremely angry'

Prince William and King Charles III are “extremely angry” with the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's friend has claimed.



Close friend of Oprah Winfrey as well as Meghan and Harry Gayle King has opened up on the Duke's emotions and the aftermath of the release of his memoir Spare.

The US TV host, who attended the Sussexes' baby shower in New York, supports Harry's decision to speak about his family issues for a reported £28 million payday. Gayle said there is a “major rift”, which she hopes will be healed as she claimed there is still love between the divided family members.

The 68-year-old spoke about the Sussexes on her Sirius XM show Gayle King In The House, declaring on air: “He said he still loves his brother and father and is hoping there will be some kind of reconciliation.

"But right now, they are extremely angry with him. They are carrying on with their public events, but I do hope too, there is a kind of reconciliation with the family.

"I would love to see reconciliation with the family on both sides because I both think they really care about each other. My heart goes out to Harry and Meghan, and I really do applaud them in speaking their truth and telling their story."