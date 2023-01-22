Anti-monarchists react to King Charles coronation plans

British anti-monarchists have reacted to King Charles coronation plans in May, saying the ceremony was "a slap in the face" for most people struggling with high inflation.
According to Reuters, Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive has said, "The coronation is a celebration of hereditary power and privilege, it has no place in a modern society."
"At a cost of tens of millions of pounds, this pointless piece of theatre is a slap in the face for millions of people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis."
The anti-monarchists said that they planned to protest during the coronation, adding that they had been in contact with London's police force about plans to hold a peaceful demonstration in Parliament Square, which is overlooked by Westminster Abbey where British monarchs are crowned.
