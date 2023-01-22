James Cameron invites SS Rajamouli to Hollywood, ‘let’s talk’

James Cameron and Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli were spotted together at the Critics Choice Awards, held earlier this month.

The two mega moviemakers spoke at length and the Avatar director praised Rajamouli for his hit film, RRR, winning two Critics Choice awards.

A short glimpse of their conversation made rounds on social media where Cameron was seen inviting Rajamouli to Hollywood.

The Avatar: The Way of Water director told the Indian filmmaker that if he ever wants to work in Hollywood, they should connect.

In the video clip, shared on official Twitter handle of RRR on Saturday, Rajamouli praised Cameron’s work, saying that he has seen all his films, from Terminator to Avatar to Titanic.

Cameron then goes on to praise RRR and said, “If you ever wanna make a movie over here, let’s talk.”

The Titanic director also lauded music composer MM Keeravani, who won the Golden Globe Best Original Song for the track Naatu Naatu.