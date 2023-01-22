Sushmita Sen gifts herself a Mercedes worth INR 1.6 crore

Sushmita Sen gifts herself a Mercedes AMG GLE 53 worth INR 1.6 crore.
The actress shared the pictures and a video of her new car with her fans and well-wishers on social media. The video she posted gave fans a glimpse of the actor unveiling the look of the car. Along with the post, she also revealed that she is the kind of a woman who loves to drive.
The video gave a cinematic shot of Sen removing the cloth from the car and revealing its look.
“And the woman who loves to drive … gifts herself this powerful beauty, read the caption.” She further thanked a few people for making this big reveal a memorable moment for her.
Sushmita donned down a black velvet outfit and posed for a picture with the newly purchased beauty.
On the work front, the Mein Hoon Na actor will be starring in a web series Aarya 3 that is set to stream on Disney+Hotstar soon. The official release date of the series has not been announced so far.
Sushmita Sen further has Taali lined up next, reports IndiaToday.
