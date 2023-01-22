'Predator' T.J. Holmes all smiles amid romance scandals row

T.J. Holmes hounded with multiple affairs scandals was spotted with a grinning smile on a stroll.

The GMA3 host was spotted sporting a wide grin and smile on his face with donning a red Atlanta Braves, topped with a dad hat and grey sweatpants with a black peacoat and white sneakers.

The suspended host even pointed to the camera amid talking on the phone while smiling.

A day earlier, a report in Daily Mail claimed that the father-of-three was engaged in a limited-time affair with a younger ABC intern named Jasmin Pettaway in 2015.

"He was a predator who took full advantage of his position, and he was reckless," claimed the source close to the script coordinator at the time.

"It was Jasmin's first real job in television, and it was a big deal for her. She was looking for a mentor and reached out to several people. T.J. was responsive, but he abused the position of trust."

The source added that the intern and Holmes often get physical "in his office" for a "couple of hours" before he was set to go on air with his co-hosts.

A source close to ABC said the alleged affair could be a "huge problem for T.J." since he was her superior.

Meanwhile, the Holmes romance scandal with Amy Robach still in the news. While the status of both at ABC remained undecided, despite reports of ABC elbowing them out from the show.