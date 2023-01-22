Prince Harry ‘fought’ King Charles to ‘feed, house Meghan Markle: ‘She won’t eat’

File Footage

Prince Harry reportedly wanted Meghan Markle fed and clothed by King Charles, after a lengthy fight, and experts have come to question his ‘wild expectations’ surrounding cash.



This bashing over Prince Harry’s attitude towards money has been issued by royal critic, Daniela Elser.

She pointed out how, “Consider this: When he and Meghan bought their $20 million Montecito estate in 2020, it was the first time in his life he had ever had to shell our for a roof over his head, having for all 35 of his years been supplied with apartments, rooms and houses for free courtesy of the late Queen.”

“He would never have paid a gas bill, seen a council rates notice or have ever had to understand the difference between a fixed or variable loan until he was on the downhill slope to 40.”

“For more than three decades, everything had been laid on for him.”

For those unversed, this comes after Prince Harry leaked a conversation with King Charles where he ‘refused to feed or house’ Meghan Markle.

The conversation in question included King Charles saying, “Well, darling boy, you know there’s not enough money to go around. I can’t pay for anyone else. I’m already having to pay for your brother and Catherine.”

But, citing King Charles’ worth as the Duchy of Cornwall, with a balance just shy of $2 billion, Prince Harry counter argued.

He asked, “How much could it possibly cost to house and feed Meg? I wanted to say, ‘She doesn’t eat much, you know! And I’ll ask her to make her own clothes, if you like’.”