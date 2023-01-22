Meghan Markle ‘true writer’ behind Prince Harry’s ‘life story’

File Footage

Meghan Markle is reportedly the ‘real mastermind’ behind Spare, according to a series of experts.



To prove that Meghan Markle was the ‘real mastermind’ behind Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare.

This claim has been issued by royal expert and famed commentator Emily Andrews.

Royal expert and commentator Emily Andrews issued this claim while addressing the truth behind Spare.

The ‘proof’ of his claim comes from Prince Harry’s acknowledgment to his ‘beloved wife’ in Spare.

It talks of Meghan Markle being Prince Harry’s “logical, physical, emotional and spiritual” inspiration.

Thus, the royal commentator even went as far as to tell Women's magazine, “Indeed, on the acknowledgment at the end, Harry thanks 'my incredible wife' and says, 'Love of my life, thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Reportedly Prince Harry believes, “This book would've been impossible (logically, physically, emotionally, spiritually without you. Most things would be impossible without you'.”

Andrews even bashed the couple’s decision to release the memoir in the first place because “Any trust is gone, with sources saying family members are worried that any communication could be recorded and rehashed for the updated paperback version of Spare.”