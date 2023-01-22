Alec Baldwin wants ‘to make it seem like it's business as usual’

Alec Baldwin has just been warned against letting ‘things become as business as usual’ after being charged with manslaughter.

Miguel Custodio, a Los Angeles personal injury attorney and co-founder of Custodio and Dubey LLP made these admissions.

Custodio’s made he’s claims while speaking to Fox News Digital.

Custodio started by saying, “I think there will be a battle of experts at trial.”

“You are going to hear a lot about what the standard is for an actor to check whether a gun is loaded or not, and that may poke holes in the prosecution's argument.”

Even District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies admitted, “Even so, there’s still a lot of evidence that needs to be divulged.”

“Whether these charges stick or not, I think New Mexico has made a very important point that if you want to film in the state, you cannot cut corners on safety.”

“In the meantime, for Baldwin, I think he’s going to make it seem like it's business as usual, that this was a tragic accident, and that he bears no responsibility or blame.”