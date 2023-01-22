Prince Harry and Meghan accused of blackmailing royal family with second book

Days after the release of his book "Spare", Prince Harry said he had enough content to release another book.

He, however, suggested that he does not plan to publish another book because he fears his family will not forgive him.

Harry said he wants reconciliation with his family but also expects an apology for whatever was done to him and his wife.

A royal expert has now accused Harry and his wife Meghan Markle of accused of 'blackmailing' Royal Family with 'volume two' of Spare.

He said the couple are thinking of stealing the limelight when all eyes should be on the Coronation and future reign of King Charles III.

"The thing is, of course, that this is supposed to be the first of a four book deal and we've had him almost blackmailing the Royal Family saying 'oh, well, I left the most sensational pieces out of the book'," said historian Rafe Heydel-Mankoo.

He said, "Almost, 'If you don't engage with me and apologise, well who knows, maybe there will be a volume two to Spare'."

King Charles' coronation is due to take place in May 2023.