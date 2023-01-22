King Charles, royal family running a secret campaign to debunk Prince Harry's allegations?

King Charles III has allegedly allowed his 'secret army' to retaliate to the Duke of Sussex.



There is "little evidence" of palace sources seeking to attack the defiant prince since his memoir hit the bookstores across the globe, according to a US news website.

Media persons are quite vigilant to know the reaction to Harry's recent high-profile interviews and the publication of his autobiography Spare, the fastest selling non-fiction book ever.

Particular attention is being paid to whether potentially troublesome accounts have emerged from royal insiders. It follows the Duke being asked by Stephen Colbert: "Do you think right now there is an active campaign by the rest of your family, by the Royal House as it were, to undermine this book and you?"

To which Harry replied: "Yes, of course, and mainly by the British press..."

Asked again if it was “aided and abetted by the palace”, the Duke responded: "Yes, again, of course. This is the other side of the story, right? After 38 years, they have told their side of the story. This is the other side of the story."

Of the response in the UK, analysis by CNN notes: "The reality is not quite as black and white. Certainly, multiple British newspapers are still running frequent follow-up headlines using sound-bites from commentators."

According to the same outlet: "There appears little evidence of a coordinated effort from an army of unnamed palace sources, as Harry has asserted, to debunk his grievances. And, of course, there continues to be radio silence from the palace whenever the book is raised."

Royal family is not directly responding to Harry. Instead, they have been continuing with royal duties as normal. The monarch appeared laughing heartily with members of the public in the same week.

On the same day, William and Kate were all smiles as they visited the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital and the mental health charity Open Door in Merseyside, north England. When asked by a member of the public if they were "hurt by the comments in Harry's book", they didn't answer.