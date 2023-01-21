Mel B weighs in on being a part of Special Forces following her abusive relationship

Mel B recently elaborated on how she had discovered her “inner strength” by joining Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test after staying in an abusive relationship for almost a decade



“I had to do this show, because unfortunately, I had a very abusive 10-year marriage, and I’m about five years out of that,” said Mel on latest episode of The View.

The former Spice Girls singer continued, “So, when you’ve been through something like that, you walk out of it feeling so broken and feeling so worthless. You’re riddled with shame and with guilt.”

The singer revealed that the show, which’s inspired by the US military’s boot camp, made her face her emotions “head-on”.

“I’m always going to have the PTSD, the flashbacks. So, by me choosing to put myself on a show where you’re yelled at, you’re hooded, you’re strangled … you have to go into battle. It was everything that was a trigger for me,” stated the 47-year-old.

She confessed, “This is my choice to do the show. I want to do it for myself. I want to tap into that inner strength that I thought I still had before my abuse even happened and see if that person’s still there.”

Mel was content to “walk away from the show feeling so empowered”.

“Only you can stop the abuse happening to yourself in your head again once you’ve left,” she added.

In the end, Mel commented, “It was really important for me to regain my power, take my power back and talk about it on lovely shows like this show.”