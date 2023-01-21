Abhay Deol fires back at Anurag Kashyap, calls him liar and toxic

Abhay Deol has finally addressed the allegations Anurag Kashyap made regarding him. Anurag acussed him of bad behavior of sets of Dev D which came out in 2012.
He denied the allegations and called Kashyap ‘Liar and toxic’ in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama. He said, “I had my heart on my sleeve, and all that is great – but you get taken advantage of, and then you get reactive. So, he was a good lesson for me. Then I just avoided him, because I don’t need toxic people in my life. Life is too short, and there is so much more to explore. But he is definitely a liar and a toxic person. And I would warn people about him.”
He also added, “He does that all the time. He was like, ‘You want to shout at me, scream at me…’ And I was like, ‘I don’t care. It’s been 12 years. You don’t feature in my thoughts even now; get over it.’ He said, ‘Forgive me because I have had a bad day.’ I said you are forgiven. I never had a personal agenda. It was far bigger than just me. That is how I feel about everything. How much of this is he going to do? And I would have never taken his name and said the things, had he not gone public either."
David Beckham joined son Cruz at Dior Homme show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday
Jennifer Coolidge discusses about her love life and alienation in Hollywood
'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard said, 'season 6 would be ridiculous'
Kuldip Singh Dhillon was also friend of Queen Consort Camilla since the early 1970s
Prince Harry seems to fit Matthew Perry’s character Chandler in 'Friends'
Reese Witherspoon gives peek into a starry night from Truth Be Told premiere