Emilia Clarke brightens up in a cream coloured co-ord and black turtle neck jumper for the Sundance Film Festival

Emilia Clarke's smile shined with her glowy look as she attended the Variety Sundance Studio in Utah on Friday, January 20.

Game of Thrones actress, Emilia Clarke looked eye-appealing in an oversized suede blazer and matching yellow skirt, embellished with a beaded pattern.

The outfit was enhanced with a rough detail around the edges and also featured matching yellow buttons, as per Daily Mail.



The 36-year-old wore a sophisticated black turtle neck jumper underneath the blazer, contrasting well with the yellow cord set.

Clarke swept back her brunette tresses into a tight ponytail and put on a more radiant face with a bold red lip. She finished off her chic look with knee-high black lace-up boots, black tights, and golden earrings.







