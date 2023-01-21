Dani Dyer is expecting twins with boyfriend Jarrod Bowen: Check out the adorable snaps

Dani Dyer announced that she is expecting twins with boyfriend Jarrod Bowen by sharing beautiful snaps.

On Friday, January 20, Dani Dyer shared pictures of the growing baby bump while posing with her boyfriend Jarrord Bowen.

As per Daily Mail, the Love Island reality star also included pictures of her son Santiago, who she shares with ex Sammy Kimmence, holding up a sign saying he was set to become a brother.

Dani captioned the pictures, "We have been keeping a little secret... Our little TWINS. So excited to meet our babies and watch santi be the best big brother."

"The biggest surprise of our lives but feeling SO blessed.. our family is getting a lot bigger and we can’t wait," the post further read.



Dani, daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, was filled with congratulatory messages including several from her fellow Love Islanders.

Shaughna Phillips wrote, "Omg congratulations my love!!!!! So happy for you," while Kaz Crossley added, "Wow congratulations beautiful."

TOWIE star Amy Childs, also pregnant with twins, wrote: 'Congratulations darling twin mum club xxx."









