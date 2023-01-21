Netizens furious over social media commentator for defending Alec Baldwin

Supporter of Alec Baldwin was slammed by fans after the director was charged with involuntary manslaughter over shooting of cameraman Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

According to Daily Mail, Jeff Tiedrich – a New York-based graphic designer reacted to the decision by comparing Alec to Kyle Rittenhouse who shot and killed two Black Lives Matter protesters in August 2020.

“What Alec Baldwin did is a tragedy. what Kyle Rittenhouse did is murder. if you won't recognize the difference, I can't help you,” Jeff tweeted.

The post quickly went viral, garnering 87,000 likes and 15,000 responses.

The 65-year-old tweeted on Friday: “holy (expletive) if an actor accidentally discharging a gun while rehearsing for a movie has you (expletive) bricks, wait until you hear about the teenager who asked his mommy to drive him across state lines so he could deliberately fire into a crowd of protestors.”

Netizens reacted with anger to the tweet as one fan wrote: “Rittenhouse was a clear-cut case of self-defense and anyone who says otherwise is likely motivated by their personal animosity towards him.”