World has ‘Post Traumatic Spare Disorder’ from Prince Harry

Prince Harry is being called out for dealing a major hand to the rest of the world after his memoir and royal experts have branded it “Post Traumatic Spare Disorder.”
This allegation has been brought to light by royal author and biographer Sarah Vine.
Her claims have come in a piece for the Daily Mail and reads, “Perhaps it's just me, but after almost a week of wall-to-wall Harryonics, I woke up yesterday morning with what can only be described as PTSD (Post Traumatic Spare Disorder).”
“The symptoms are unmistakable. I flinch every time I walk past a pub garden, haunted by visions of the young stallion vigorously servicing a sturdy bottom-slapping lady equestrian. Each time anyone mentions bridesmaids or dresses I get a ringing in the ears.”
“That said, I have yet to mistake my kitchen bin for a human head (as Harry did after consuming the fungi-infused confectionery); but I have come to view my Ikea lamps in a less flattering light. Well, the Sussexes were ashamed of theirs.”
