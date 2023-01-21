Prince William urges flood-stricken Australians to take care of their mental health

Prince William has extended his support towards the flood-stricken Australian communities in a video call, released by Kensington Palace.

The Prince of Wales sent a message to the people across the country, urging them to pay extra attention to their mental health.

In a tweet, posted on Friday, Prince William said: “Heartening but heartbreaking to speak with some of those affected by the serious flooding in Australia.

“As ever, their sense of community and selflessness is humbling, but it is terrible that such devastation seems to be occurring more often.”

The video came amidst the massive buzz William’s younger brother Prince Harry created with his scathing attack on the royal family in his bombshell memoir Spare.

During his conversation with The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex said that he’s concerned about his niece and nephews.

“If I see wrongdoing and a pattern of behaviour that is harming people, I will do everything I can to try and change it,” he added. “As I know full well, within my family, if it’s not us, it’s going to be someone else.

“And though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare,” he added. “And that hurts, that worries me.”