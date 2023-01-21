Victoria Beckham jumps to Brooklyn’s defence once again amid fresh trolling

File Footage

Victoria Beckham clapped back at trolls for mocking her son Brooklyn Beckham after he hinted at changing his career from a chef to fashion stylist.



In a recent video for Vogue, the eldest son of David Beckham, could be seen describing his wife Nicola Peltz’ outfit while explaining what he loves about the look.

The reel sparked reactions as social media users questioned whether Brooklyn was hinting at a career change after his failed attempts at football and photography.

“Is this Brooklyn Beckham...the Brooklyn Beckham, chef, photographer, stylist extraordinaire?” a user commented under the clip.

Another tweeted that Brooklyn’s brain “must be donated to science” to “run tests” on someone who “on paper should be extremely cool but somehow manages to be extremely cringe.”

Coming to her son’s defence, Victoria re-shared the video on her story to assure fans that Brooklyn “is not becoming a stylist.”

“Inspiration for tonight’s dinner!” she captioned the reel. “Brooklyn gives me cooking advice, I give him styling advice.”

“Don’t worry people he’s not becoming a stylist and I’m not becoming a chef!” she added with a laughing emoji.

Victoria has previously defended her son from online trolling when he was ridiculed over his “Michelin-style” roast beef.