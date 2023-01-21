King Charles, Camilla look relaxed in first outing since release of Prince Harry's book

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were seen cracking some jokes with England manager Gareth Southgate on Friday evening.

The couple were on their first public outing since the release of Prince Harry's book.

The royals were visiting the biggest Corn Flakes factory in the world in Manchester when they shared some words with Southgate, according to the UK's Daily Express.

In his book titled Spare, Prince Harry levelled some serious allegations against senior members of the British royal family including his father Charles, brother Prince William and others.

The royal family has chosen not to comment on the book which has sold more than a million copies since its release.