Prince Andrew no longer has a spokesperson

Prince Andrew's spokesperson has left his role, according to the British media.
The Telegraph's Christopher Hope said Andrew is now without a spokesperson as he remains away from the public eye.
Hope said that Buckingham Palace will not comment on Andrew because he is no longer a "working" member of the Royal Family.
He stepped back in March, 2022, after settling a US civil case involving Virginia Giuffre, while strongly denying any wrongdoing.
Giuffre had accused him of raping her when she was young. Details of their settlement are not fully known.
Queen Elizabeth had stripped her favorite son of his military titles and royal patronages before she died.
