Wynonna Judd had a healing experience in the tour after mother Naomi's death

Wynonna Judd revealed in a recent interview that unexpectedly embarking on a tour following the passing of her mother Naomi Judd was a great therapeutic experience, according to Fox News.



Wynonna and her mother were supposed to tour together last year; however, Naomi died by suicide last year in April Wynonna decided to move forward with "The Judds: The Final Tour" after her mom’s death and it turned out very well for her.

Wynonna said, "I’ve had an incredible, incredible opportunity to heal through all of this, to cry and to say things onstage that I’ll never say again. This is a whole other level of deep, and I wasn’t expecting it."

She further added, "I knew it would be intense, but this is literally, ‘Oh, my Lord,' this is me with a broken heart being as open as I’ll probably ever be, and other people are responding to that in a way that I wasn’t expecting."

Wynonna shared that she went on the tour with a broken heart but it turned out to be amazing for her.