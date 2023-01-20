Jennifer Lopez reveals why she, Ben Affleck eloped for Las Vegas wedding

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez said she had "little PTSD" after Ben Affleck proposed her for marriage years after their first breakup.



The Marry Me star talked about her Las Vegas nuptials during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her film Shotgun Wedding.

Lopez revealed why she and the Argo star had to elope for an intimate wedding before their grand wedding in Georgia with friends and family.

“We were planning to get married in August in Savannah [Georgia],” the mother to twins and step-mom to three kids said. “And it was so stressful.”

“And a month before… and I don’t know if you guys know this, but 20 years ago we were supposed to get married and it all kind of fell apart back then and this time we, I absolutely had a little PTSD.”

She added that the planning was so nerve-wracking that one day Affleck said, “‘(expletive) it, let’ just go to Vegas and get married tonight.'”

The duo then exchanged the vows at the A Little White Wedding Chapel. “It was amazing, it was the best night of our lives,” she said of the Sin City wedding.

The host then asked her about the celeb portmanteau Bennifer and if she likes it, to which Lopez said she has learnt to love it over time.

“Actually it wasn’t a bad thing even years ago but I think it became a thing where people made fun of it,” she said.