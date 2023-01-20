Prince Harry’s ‘cruelty, toxicity, treachery’ has ‘no place’ in Royal Family

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been warned about his ongoing and insistent "cruelty, toxicity, treachery" because it has ‘no place’ in Royal Family.



This claim has been brough to light by Carole Malone, English television presenter.

She made these admissions in a piece for Express UK and started it all off by taking a swipe at Prince Harry for his ruthless attacks against the Firm.



It read, “I truly believe the British people will never forgive him if he forgives Harry and brings him back. Because having seen the man he is – they don’t want him here any more. They believe his cruelty, his toxicity, his treachery have no place in the royal family. Already older monarchists are beginning to question the silence from Buckingham Palace saying what on earth is wrong with these people for taking all this.”

“As for younger people – they don’t have any real history with the royal family, they haven’t followed them down the years as the older generations have and it's likely they’re going to believe Harry when he whines: ‘I’m the victim here’ unless they hear the other side to the story. But so far, there’s only one side of the story in the public domain – and it’s Harry’s.”

“So the silence must end. Because if the family doesn’t hit back there’s another lorryload of revelations coming its way in Spare 2 at the end of which their reputations will be in the gutter.”

“The family needs to refute accusations that they froze out Meghan, that she wasn’t welcomed. They need to deal with the racism claims. They need to play the victim card in exactly the way Harry has because I believe they truly are the victims here. They should say that Meghan came into the royal family believing that she was going to be a global celebrity campaigner which couldn’t ever have happened.”