Prince Harry being ‘iced out’ by the elite: ‘Imagine the conversations’

File Footage

Jimmy Kimmel’s decisions to ridicule Prince Harry’s admissions in Spare have caused quite a stir, with many experts even questioning how the Sussexes will ‘swallow this hard pill’.



This claim has been brought to light by royal expert Kinsey Schofield, during her interview with Express UK.

She started by pointing out how Jimmy Kimmel ‘went to town’ on Prince Harry’s memoir revelations about frostbite.

She believes, “Jimmy Kimmel’s criticism of Harry must be especially hard for the Sussexes to swallow.”

“Kimmel is truly a member of the Hollywood elite. He vacations with Jennifer Aniston and counts Matt Damon and Ben Affleck as some of his closest friends.”

“If Kimmel has the courage to tease Prince Harry on national television, imagine the conversations that have happened behind closed doors with his peers.”