King Charles ‘truly shocked’ over plane crash in Nepal

Britain’s King Charles has said that he and his wife Queen Consort Camilla were “truly shocked” to learn of the utterly tragic loss of lives following the plane crash in Pokhara, Nepal.
“My wife and I were truly shocked to learn of the utterly tragic loss of life following the plane crash in Pokhara on Sunday and wanted you to know that our special thoughts and prayers are with you and the people of Nepal at this time of immeasurable sorrow,” the king said in his message.
“We have been deeply saddened by this heart-breaking incident and, however inadequate it may be, we particularly wanted to extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to all the bereaved families and to those who have lost their loved ones.”
“I remember with the greatest fondness my visits to Nepal and the many remarkable Nepalis I have met both there and around the world. And I know that Nepal is held in the highest regard by many people in the United Kingdom who stand in solidarity with your country at such a time of national mourning. Please be assured that you have our most resolute support.”
