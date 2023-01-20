Dakota Johnson takes a dig at Armie Hammer cannibalism scandal at Sundance Film Festival

Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson has recently taken a hilarious dig at Armie Hammer cannibalism scandal at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.



According to Variety magazine, Dakota was speaking at the A Taste of Sundance dinner at The Basin Recreation Fieldhouse, where she also presented the Sundance Institute International Icon Award to Luca Guadagnino.

Dakota, who had worked with Luca on movies like A Bigger Splash and Suspiria, quipped that the director had tried to “cast her as the peach in the famous movie Call Me by Your Name”.

Per movie’s synopsis, the character played by Timothee Chalamet performed a sex act on a peach, after which Armie’s character ate it.

It was here at Sundance in 2017 that audiences experienced a movie that is uniquely characterised by Luca's iconic approach to storytelling,” said the 33-year-old actress.

Dakota pointed out, “The vision and the style of it is Call Me By Your Name. Sadly, I wasn't in that one. It was unfortunate.”

The Persuasion star revealed that Luca had asked her “to play the role of the peach”, but our schedules conflicted.

“Thank God, because then I would have been another woman that Armie Hammer tried to eat!” she jokingly added.

Dakota received mixed reactions from the audience from groans to cheers for her “Armie Hammer joke”.

Referring to Luca’s 2022 movie Bones and All, Dakota mentioned, “It's been five years since that film premiered here and Luca hasn't stopped taking us to exciting places – who knew cannibalism was so popular?”

Dakota’s joke was in reference to social media scandal in which “messages had mention of cannibalism” and claimed to be sent by Armie.

Following this scandal, Armie was dropped from several high-profile movies and even lost his “talent representation”.

Meanwhile, Armie rejected all accusations, saying that all text messages were “completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory”.