BTS' Jin assigns as assitant drill instructor for his military position

BTS Jin who is officially enlisted for military service on December 13, has completed his first five weeks of basic training at a front at a front-line infantry division boot camp in Gyeonggi Province.
According to The Korea Herald, Jin of BTS has been assigned as an assistant drill instructor and its main responsibility is to demonstrate training exercises and discipline recruits.
Recently, After the completion of training, the 30-year-old singer returned to the fan community forum Weverse and shared new photos of himself for the very first time in military uniform along with a special message for ARMY.
BTS member wrote that "I’m enjoyably spending my time here. I’m posting photos after receiving permission from the military. ARMY, always be happy and take care."
Jin will return from his military duties on June 12, 2024.
