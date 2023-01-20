Legal experts fear Alec Baldwin ‘may not beat’ manslaughter charges

Experts believe Alec Baldwin’s very vocal talks of the Rust shooting “may have actually hurt” his chances of getting away unscathed.
Criminal defense and appellate attorney, Matthew Barhoma in particular believes “Alec Baldwin really thought he wasn’t going to get charged.”
The founder of Barhoma Law and Power Trial Lawyers made these admissions to HollywoodLife.
He was even quoted saying, “He was giving us a reiteration of how the law works, putting together his own statements and homemade videos. Those things could never help him. They can only hurt him.”
The lawyer familiar with laws in New Mexico believes, “They can only be introduced to hurt him. That’s how the evidence code works. I think he’s starting to learn real quick how the repercussions of speaking so loud while under investigation.”
Royal tell-all documentary "Harry & Meghan" also scored, Netflix said, as well as "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"...
Suga of BTS talks about the time when people thought BTS was disbanding
'Outlander' is renewed for season 8 as announced by Starz before the release of season 7
Kate Middleton breaks down her exercise routine and ability to ‘squeeze it in’ before school
Pamela Anderson breaks down the ‘true miracle’ of her children’s’ birth
K-pop star Jin of BTS completes basic training for military service in South Korea