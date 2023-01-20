Why is Meghan Markle not defending Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle has remained silent since Prince Harry released his explosive tell-all book Spare.

Her silence has fueled rumors online, with people asking the reason why she has not defended her husband in the wake of all the attacks and comedy skits following the publication of his book.

Some people believe she doesn't want to be seen in Harry's interviews about the book which contains some unprecedented attacks on the British royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex wants Harry to go solo as she doesn't want to be part of a campaign against the royal family.

She probably thinks that Harry would ultimately mend his ties with his family and will be forgiven for whatever he wrote or said about them.

It also appears that she is convinced Prince Harry might get away with attacks on the royal family but it would be difficult for her to face the royals if any reconciliation happens between them since they are not her blood relatives.